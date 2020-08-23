Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

