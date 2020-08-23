Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

