Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

