Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Marriott International stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

