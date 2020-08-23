Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Amerisafe worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

