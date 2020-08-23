Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 799,278 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Electric by 3,523.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.