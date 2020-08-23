Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

GD opened at $149.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

