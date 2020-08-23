Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,753 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,504,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

