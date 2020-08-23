MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MYR Group worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 226,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $618.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

