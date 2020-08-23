Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NYSE MO opened at $43.46 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

