Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Merchants worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

