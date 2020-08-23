John C. Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nantkwest stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Nantkwest Inc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NK. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ChampionX Corporation
Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ChampionX Corporation
Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp
Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp
Marriott International Inc Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC
Marriott International Inc Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC
Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amerisafe, Inc.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amerisafe, Inc.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric
Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric
Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of General Dynamics Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of General Dynamics Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report