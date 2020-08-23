John C. Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nantkwest stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Nantkwest Inc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NK. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.