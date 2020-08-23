CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of CF Industries worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

