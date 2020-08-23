New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Vipshop worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.