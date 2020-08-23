New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,200 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $60.18 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

