PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

