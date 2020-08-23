Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $478,000 Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

