BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $50.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,802.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 35.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.