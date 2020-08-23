BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $45.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 948,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $32,198,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

