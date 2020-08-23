Goldman Sachs Group Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $49.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $2,863,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 41.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 21.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

