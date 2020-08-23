PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 155.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.87, for a total value of $5,623,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,216,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,493 shares of company stock valued at $26,930,483. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $339.91 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.14.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

