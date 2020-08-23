Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 16,000 Shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tecogen were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Tecogen alerts:

NASDAQ TGEN opened at $0.79 on Friday. Tecogen Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.