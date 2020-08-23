Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

