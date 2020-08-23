Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth $12,731,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 393.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 318,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 32.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

