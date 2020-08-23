4,723 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $9,180,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

