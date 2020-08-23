US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 217,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,862 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 428,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

