CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of CarMax worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 358.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $9,628,502.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

