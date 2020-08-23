New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of W W Grainger worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $352.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

