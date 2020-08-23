New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Choice Hotels International worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

