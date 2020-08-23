Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $55.36 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

