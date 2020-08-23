New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,019 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 978,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.