New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,019 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 978,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.
Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
