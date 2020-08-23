CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $82,000 Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

