CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $77,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.