Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $520,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $3,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

