CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

