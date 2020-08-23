US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 131,521 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,900,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.