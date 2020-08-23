US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 131,521 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,900,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc
Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. Stock
Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. Stock
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report