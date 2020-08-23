US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

