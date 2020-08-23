CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Apache were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank increased its position in Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

