Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1,116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

BEP stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.