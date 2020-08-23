Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 753,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 273,805 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

