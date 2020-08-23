Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 2,547.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period.

EQX stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

