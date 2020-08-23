US Bancorp DE Has $3.16 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.