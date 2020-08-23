US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.14 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

