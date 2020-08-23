Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.09% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,245,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,230,000.

Shares of DEF opened at $55.76 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

