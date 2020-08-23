Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 267.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of HAWX opened at $26.69 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.