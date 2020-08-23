Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

