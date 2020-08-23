US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 277.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders have sold 172,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.