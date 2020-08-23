Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

