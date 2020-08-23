ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 256,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

