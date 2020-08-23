Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 60.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

