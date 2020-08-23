Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 60.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc
Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. Stock
Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. Stock
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report